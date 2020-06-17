Margaret (Peggy) L. Carpenter, 90, of Rehoboth passed away peacefully at the Jewish Convalescent Home in New Bedford on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Richard E. Carpenter.
Born on September 21, 1929 in Clinton, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Florence (Bailey) Withers and George Percy Withers.
After graduating from Dighton High School, Peggy worked at Metals & Controls in Attleboro before marrying and becoming the devoted mother to five children. She worked at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for 25 years before retiring in 1989. In her later years Peggy moved to Dartmouth to be closer to her children.
Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family. She played the piano, enjoyed antiquing, reading, spending time at the beach, solving puzzles, knitting and crafting. She was a Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star Lodge A.M. F.M. in Rehoboth and volunteered in her children's schools and for various local organizations.
Peggy is survived by her five daughters: Gay Toomy and her husband, John, of Hudson, Jill Munch and her husband, Richard, of Portsmouth, RI, Cindy Stillings of Fall River, Tammy Hickox and her husband, David, of Fairhaven, and Betsy Toriz and her husband, Israel, of Central Falls, RI; five grandchildren, Collin Hickox, Shelby Hickox, Samantha Brown, James Toomy, and Ainslie Innamorati; six great grandchildren and a sister, Yvonne Ogilvie of Attleboro.
The family wishes to thank the New Bedford Jewish Convalescent Home for their care these past several years.
Arrangements are in the care of WARING-SULLIVN HOME at DARTMOUTH, 230 RUSSELLS MILLS ROAD, DARTMOUTH, MA 02748. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. To leave a note of condolence: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.