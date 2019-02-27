Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Margaret L. Shepard

1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers NORTH ATTLEBORO – Margaret L. Shepard, 71, of North Attleboro passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the loving wife of the late David A. Shepard for 42 years.

Born June 11, 1947 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Harold L. and Pauline M. (Arns) Rabbitt.

Margaret was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and a 1965 graduate of North Attleboro High School.

She owned and operated Arns Park Motel in North Attleboro for many years and also worked as an inspector at several local jewelry firms including Hallmark Sweet in Attleboro before retiring in2008.

In retirement, Margaret drove a bus for special education individuals.

She loved to go to the movies and cherished time spent with family and friends. She also enjoyed camping on Lake Manchaug in East Douglas for over 30 years and traveling.

She is survived by her three children: Cheryl Groh and husband Michael of North Attleboro, Sandra Ademuyiwa and husband James of New Mexico and Michael Shepard and wife Emily of North Attleboro;

A sister, Pauline Schaefer of Norton;

Six grandchildren: David Ademuyiwa, Paul Groh, Katelyn Groh, James Shepard, Jayla Shepard and Jaxson Shepard;

And many nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington Street, North Attleboro immediately following visitation at 12 noon. Burial will be held privately at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Attleboro Firefighter's Kid's Day Association, PO BOX 3215, North Attleboro, MA 02761.

To sign an online guestbook for Margaret, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices