Margaret Lovenbury Jacques Balmer

1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Margaret Lovenbury Jacques Balmer, wife of the late Captain Neil Ward Jacques of the Attleboro fire department, died Friday April 5 in Eden, North Carolina after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Peggy, as she was known by friends and family, was born on September 18, 1926 in her Olive Street home where she resided virtually her entire life.



She married her sweetheart Neil in January, 1944, while he was serving as an airplane mechanic in the Navy in Jacksonville, Florida during World War II. As was the case with numerous servicemen during that war, she returned to her Attleboro home to give birth to the couple's first child, Margaret Ward on November 4, 1944. Her other child, Neil Robert Jacques of Reidsville, North Carolina was born eight years later.



Peggy led a full and active life in Attleboro working as a switchboard operator at the Robbins Company, was the Plaid Stamp Girl for the A and P supermarket, and served as a cashier for the Fernandez Supermarket for many years. She also served as a volunteer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and was active in the Attleboro Firemen's Wives Club and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.



She will be remembered by friends and especially family members as someone whose love for the Cape was only exceeded by her love for her seven grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.



In addition to her first husband, to whom she was married for 53 years, she was also predeceased by her loving second husband James Balmer to whom she was married for twelve years in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts.



She is survived by her daughter Peggy Jacques Yerkes (Craig) of Guilford, Connecticut, and her son Neil Robert Jacques (Karen) of Reidsville, North Carolina, grandchildren Andrew Yerkes (Irene) of Singapore, Todd Yerkes (Rebecca) of Rocklin California, Sherri Stephens (Andy) of Guilford, Connecticut, Cliff Yerkes (Sarina) of Guilford, Connecticut, Teri Stencil (Matt) of Amherst, Ohio, Don Jones (Xeniya) of Mystic, Connecticut and Amy Collins (Charles) of Kernersville, North Carolina and her great grandchildren and her great great grandson.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11 at the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main Street, Attleboro with a viewing beginning at 10 AM followed by services at 11AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Attleboro.



