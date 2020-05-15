Margaret E. (Pembroke) Morrison, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Morrison, who predeceased her on April 6, 2020. Margaret was born on April 24, 1936 in New Waterford, Nova Scotia. She was the daughter of the late James Carl and Catherine Pembroke. After graduating from St. Elizabeth's Nursing School in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, Margaret became a U.S. Citizen. Margaret was a dedicated nurse at Boston Hospitals as well as private duty. She was a communicant at Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield. In later years, Margaret and her husband enjoyed travelling to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She loved baseball and attending Irish dances. She is survived by her children, Frances and William of Mansfield, Robert and his wife Kathy and their children Luke and Hannah of Douglas, Patrick and his wife Karen of Wrentham, and the late James. Sister of Adrian of Novia Scotia, Blair of Attleboro, Lorraine of Mansfield, Joan of Ontorio, Ronald of Novia Scotia, Dolly of Connecticut, and the late James, Raymond, and Willie. Due to the Federal and State Emergency concerning Covid-19, a private service and memorial will be held at a late date.

