PLAINVILLE – Margaret P. (Peg) Thibedeau, 91, of Lynn Ave. formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Robert B. Thibedeau for 68 years.



Born on March 13, 1928 in Norwood she was the loving daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Hession) Thibedeau.



Peg graduated from Norwood High School and Henry O' Peabody School in Norwood.

She married Robert in 1950 and remained in Norwood until 1955. They eventually settled in Plainville where she became a homemaker.



Margaret enjoyed gardening, caring and sewing for her children. She also enjoyed researching her family roots which included a trip to Ireland.



Besides her husband Robert she is also survived by 5 children: Kathleen Gamble of Attleboro, Eileen Pichierri of Franklin, Patricia Norman of Wrentham, Kevin Thibedeau of Taunton and Colleen Thibedeau-Cruz of Franklin. Peg's family continues into the future with 9 cherished grandchildren and several adored great-grandchildren.



Services for Peg will be held privately.



To sign an online guestbook for Margaret, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home North Attleboro. Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary