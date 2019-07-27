|
|
ATTLEBORO Margaret R. Lyle, 80, of Attleboro, she was reunited with her husband, son and our Heavenly Father while sleeping peacefully on July 21, 2019. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Donald E. Lyle Sr.
Born on September 7, 1938 in Attleboro, MA she was the beloved daughter of the late Wilfred and Aline Fortin.
Margaret was a graduate of Tolman High School in Pawtucket. She lived her life as a homemaker, loving and nurturing her four beloved children. Margaret was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Attleboro.
She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother, never missing an event. Whether it be football, baseball, hockey, softball or dance recitals, Mimi was always present and proud. Her family was her life.
She is survived by her loving children, Deborah Cornetta and her husband Dennis Sr. of Attleboro, Diane Lyle of Mansfield and David Lyle of Attleboro; her four grandsons, Dennis Cornetta Jr. of North Attleboro, Devan and Desmond Cornetta both of Attleboro and Aidan Lyle of Attleboro; her two granddaughters, Danielle and Jessica Lyle both of Rehoboth. She was the mother of the late Donald Lyle Jr. and the grandmother of the late David E. Lyle, Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Hillside Adult Daycare for all the help and support provided for Margaret.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 4 - 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, immediately followed by a service at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
For directions or to send Margaret's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 27, 2019