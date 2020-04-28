Home

DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Margery Forsberg


1946 - 2020
Margery Forsberg Notice
Margery Forsberg, age 73, of Norfolk, Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from the Coronavirus at Norwood Hospital. She was a resident at the Walpole HealthCare Nursing Home as a result of complications from Parkinson's Disease and developed a wonderful extended family there with the staff and other residents.

She leaves behind her husband, Paul Brian Forsberg, 2 sisters, Nancy Girolimetti of Bridgewater, MA and Jessie Szczepaniak of Highland, CA, in addition to many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins in Nova Scotia, Canada and their families.

She retired as a secretary in 2010 from Norwood Hospital.

As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Margery's family has decided that her funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020
