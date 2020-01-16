|
Margery May (Fox) Babbitt, 93, of Seekonk, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI.
Born on January 28, 1926 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Fox and the late May (Walton) Fox.
Raised and educated in Attleboro, MA, she was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1944. Margery then entered Brant College, graduating in 1945 with an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science.
Margery used her Bryant degree at several positions, before retiring in 1994, including as the Executive Secretary and Administrative Aide to six plant managers at GTE Product Corporation, formerly Corning Glass Works, in Central Falls RI. A generous and giving woman, she volunteered as a Vestry Secretary at St. Michael's & All Angels Episcopal Church, and at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Margery was married to the late Charles Sagar Jr. in 1950 and they made their home in Seekonk with their three children. She then married her second husband, Raymond Babbitt in 1980, and enjoyed a loving relationship with him for over thirty years, especially at their favorite place, Cape Cod, until his death in June 2012.
A woman of faith, she was a communicant of Seekonk Congregational Church where she enjoyed a warm, welcoming environment through the love, fellowship and support of many. She greatly enjoyed her family and friends, spending quality time with them and often preparing meals for all to enjoy. Margery enjoyed an occasional game of golf, winning several awards at golf tournaments for the longest drive and closest to the pin. One of her greatest loves, especially in her senior years, was her automobile and the freedom and independence it provided.
She was the loving mother of Donna L. Allenson of Bonita Springs, FL; the late Thomas C. Sagar and his wife, Lori Sagar of Chepachet, RI; and Gary S. Sagar of Seekonk, MA. She was the proud grandmother of Kristen G. Shaffer and her husband, Peter; Brian T. Gebhart and his wife, Patricia; Pamela Correia and her husband, Ricardo; Victoria L. Sagar; and Matthew J.T. Sagar. Margery was the proud great-grandmother of Owen E. Shaffer; Benjamin J. Gebhart; Robert E. Gebhart; and Paige V. Correia. She cherished the relationship she enjoyed with her nieces: Cindy Fox of Brewster, MA, and Sandra Fox of Santa Cruz, CA, and was the sister of the late Dr. Thomas W. Fox.
Margery's last residence was at The Branches of North Attleboro, Assisted Living, where she was loved and greatly cared for. Her family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff for all their efforts on Margery's behalf for their loving care and professional excellence extended to her, and for providing her with a wonderful quality of life.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Margery by gathering for a Visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Funeral and Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home with Rev. Joy Utter of the Seekonk Congregational Church.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Margery to Seekonk Congregational Church, 600 Fall River Avenue, Seekonk, MA 02771.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020