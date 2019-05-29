Services Varnum Funeral Home Inc 43 E Main St West Brookfield , MA 01585 (508) 867-2885 Margo Chevers

Notice Condolences Flowers Margo Chevers, 74

Wales - Margo (Hansel) Chevers, 74, of Wales, died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center with her loving family by her side.



She leaves behind those she cherished, her daughter, Michelle Blanchard and her husband Raymond of Brimfield; her son, Timothy Waterman and his wife Debbie of Cohoes, NY; three brothers, Mark Hansel of Grafton, VT, Kurt Hansel of Winchester, MA, Nathan Hansel and his wife Paula of Pascoag, RI; her sister, Karen Fuller and her husband Jonathan of Gray, ME; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, two of which, Alex Benson and Alyssa Turgeon, she raised on her own at her home in Wales. She was born in Attleboro, MA, daughter of the late John and Merle (Quinham) Hansel.



Margo was a loving and devoted mother, always organizing fun and unique ways to entertain her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many fond memories were created over a bowl of her stew and her delicious homemade bread. In her early years she spent her time painting or engaging in various forms of art and music. She loved Jazz, the Blues, and dancing.



Margo was a Professional Speaker, she opened Northeast Leadership Enterprise in 1986 as Owner/President, delivering professional development programs on the Infrastructure of Customer Service, Sales and Goal Achievement. Her enthusiasm for aiding the development of others, her community, as well as the Commonwealth at large, was her passion. Margo authored two books: "What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?" a creative approach to choosing your life's goals, and her second book "STOP the BS (Bad Service)". Ms. Chevers was a selfless yet determined woman. She served her community through her volunteerism on many committees: past president of the New England Chapter of the National Speakers Association, past president of the Central-South Chamber of Commerce, past president of her Toastmasters Club. She was a co-founder of the local support group, "Grandparents Raising Grandchildren", where she later was appointed to the commission by Senate minority leader Bruce Tarr in 2011, serving as the commission's secretary and then as the co-chair of the Community Support Group Committee for the Commonwealth. Additionally, she was the past director of the Tri-Town Domestic Violence Task Force, now known as Stop Abuse Today, Inc., serving the towns of Holland, Wales and Brimfield. Margo was humbly named Citizen of the year in 2016 by the Central-South Chamber of Commerce.



She was a member of the Brookfield Unitarian Universalist Church.



A Funeral Service for Margo, will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Brookfield Unitarian Universalist Church, 9 Upper River Street in Brookfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stop Abuse Today, Inc., 27 Sturbridge Road, Holland, MA 01521.



Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements.



An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Chronicle on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices