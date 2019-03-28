Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Maria A. Monterroso

Notice Condolences Flowers Maria A. Monterroso, 83, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Boston Medical Center in Boston, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Gilberto Monterroso, to whom she was married on June 24, 1983, and who passed away on February 1, 2005.



Born on October 24, 1935 in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, she was the daughter of the late Francisco Lepe and Dolores Hurtado Fuentes.



Raised and educated in Guatemala, Maria lived in the United States for the past forty years.



A woman of strong faith and a longtime member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Attleboro, she enjoyed cooking, knitting, gardening, painting, and travel. More than anything, Maria loved being with her cherished family.



She was the loving mother of the late Enrique R. Monterroso; Jose F. Monterroso of Attleboro, MA; Maria C. Sullivan of South Attleboro, MA; Virginia "Ginny" L. Richardson of Rehoboth, MA; and William G. Monterroso of Woburn, MA. Maria was the proud and adoring grandmother of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She leaves several sisters and one brother, all of whom reside in Guatemala, as well as several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends near and far.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 71 Linden Street, Attleboro, MA.



Burial will be private in Maria's homeland of Guatemala.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Maria to either the Attleboro Council on Aging, 25 South Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703, or to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750 or at www.heart.org.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200