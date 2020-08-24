Maria C. Nelson, 70
Dateline: Mansfield, MA
Maria C. (Trevisani) Nelson, of Mansfield, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, the day following her 70th birthday, on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of George F. Nelson.
Born in Boston, MA on August 20, 1950, she was the loving daughter and dedicated caregiver of the late Egisto "Eddie" and Angelina "Lena" (Baldini) Trevisani.
Maria grew up in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston and was a 1968 graduate of St. Clare High School. She furthered her education, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in Education from Boston College in 1972.
Prior to retiring in 2009, Mrs. Nelson was a Fifth Grade Elementary School Teacher for thirty-seven years in the Weymouth public school system, a job and calling she truly cherished.
A resident of Mansfield since 1982, Maria had previously lived in Dedham and Norwood. She was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield and a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
Maria's greatest gift in life was her loving and adoring family and those her life was centered around. In her most recent years, she experienced the wonder and joy of being with her three grandchildren. She deeply valued the fullness of her friendships, a great many that spanned decades. She was the ultimate hostess; the home she shared with George was always open to everyone.
In addition to her beloved husband George, she is survived by her devoted and proud daughters: Maura Nelson Clifford and her husband Chad of Arlington, Virginia and Marissa Nelson O'Donnell and her husband Benjamin of Franklin. She was the treasured and precious grandmother of Maeve Elizabeth Clifford, Nolan Timothy Clifford and Calvin George O'Donnell. She was the dear sister of Francis Trevisani of Quincy, the late Joseph Trevisani and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, August 24th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 25th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Maria Nelson to support cancer research under the direction of Dr. Lecia Sequist at the Mass General Cancer Center. Gifts can be made online at giving.massgeneral.org.
Checks made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital can be mailed to: MGH Development Office, C/O Megan Daniels, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.
Donations may also be made to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, an organization Maria became enthusiastically involved with over the last year, and that her family will continue to stay involved with going forward. Gifts can be made online at https://mdsc.org/give/MemorialandTributeGiving.cfm.
Checks made payable to MDSC can be mailed to: C/O Elaine Crowley, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com