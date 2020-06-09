ATTLEBORO – Maria D. Tavares, 93, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Antonio Tavares.
Born on January 14, 1927 in Sao Miguel, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Maria Teves.
Maria moved to the United States in 1978 and settled in Attleboro. She worked part time at Automatic Machine in Attleboro but mostly stayed home raising her beloved children.
Maria enjoyed knitting, cooking and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a long-time communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Attleboro.
She is survived by her children, John Gaspar of Florida, Cidalia Moniz of Florida, Manuel Tavares of Florida, Ana Bulhoes of Pawtucket, RI, Carlos Gaspar of Attleboro and Gilda Viveiros of Attleboro; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Antonio Tavares and grandmother of the late Paul Riberio.
Private funeral services will be held by the family.
Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.