Maria "Sally" Salome (Medeiros) Pedro, 82
Maria "Sally" Salome (Medeiros) Pedro, 82, of Pawtucket, RI, passed away peacefully at
home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jose "Joe"
Clemente Pedro who passed away on May 12, 2015.
Born on April 29, 1936 in Sao Miguel, Portugal, in the Azores, she was the daughter of
the late Antonio D. Medeiros Sr. and the late Maria D. (Medeiros) Medeiros.
Sally worked for thirty years as an Inspector for the former Texas Instruments before
retiring in 2001.
A resident of Pawtucket for the past two years, she previously lived in Tiverton, RI, and
in Ocala, FL and Attleboro, MA.
A woman of great faith and devotion, she was a member of St. John the Evangelist
Church in Attleboro for many years.
Sally enjoyed gardening, travel, and cooking. She was a skilled knitter and loved to sew,
especially for her family. More than anything, though, she loved spending time with her
cherished family.
She was the loving mother of George M. Pedro and his companion, Karen L. Morse, of
Tiverton, RI; Adriana M. (Pedro) Maslen and her husband, Christopher R. Maslen, of
North Attleboro, MA; and Sergio M. Pedro and his wife, Stacey Mosetich, of Fairfield,
CT. She was the proud grandmother of Nicole D. Mallon, Richard P. Mallon and his
wife, Danielle (Chartier) Mallon, Cameron J. Pedro, Mackenzie J. Pedro, Keeley M.
Pedro, Addison M. Pedro, and Cole A. Pedro; and the adoring great-grandmother of Myla
Rae Mallon and Owen C. Mallon. Sally was the dear sister of the late Antonio D.
Medeiros Jr.; the late Isabel Azevedo; the late Manuel Medeiros and his wife, Salome
Medeiros of Sao Miguel Island; the late Julieta Maria Medeiros and her late husband,
Manuel Medeiros of Attleboro, MA; and her twin sister, Maria Celeste Amaral and her
husband, Manuel Amaral, of Attleboro, MA; Adriana Maria Castro of Attleboro, MA, and
her late husband, Manuel O. Castro Jr.; and Jose Medeiros and his wife, Niveria
Medeiros, of Attleboro, MA. She leaves many nieces and nephews, her extended family,
and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Sally by gathering for a
Visitation on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the "Memorial
Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of
Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.?
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday,
March 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home,
followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church,
133 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA.
Graveside Services will immediately follow in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro, at which
time Sally will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sally to the American Diabetes
Association, 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311, or at
www.diabetes.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please
visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161
Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019