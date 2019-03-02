Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Maria "Sally" (Medeiros) Salome Pedro

Maria "Sally" Salome (Medeiros) Pedro, 82, of Pawtucket, RI, passed away peacefully at

home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jose "Joe"

Clemente Pedro who passed away on May 12, 2015.

Born on April 29, 1936 in Sao Miguel, Portugal, in the Azores, she was the daughter of

the late Antonio D. Medeiros Sr. and the late Maria D. (Medeiros) Medeiros.

Sally worked for thirty years as an Inspector for the former Texas Instruments before

retiring in 2001.

A resident of Pawtucket for the past two years, she previously lived in Tiverton, RI, and

in Ocala, FL and Attleboro, MA.

A woman of great faith and devotion, she was a member of St. John the Evangelist

Church in Attleboro for many years.

Sally enjoyed gardening, travel, and cooking. She was a skilled knitter and loved to sew,

especially for her family. More than anything, though, she loved spending time with her

cherished family.

She was the loving mother of George M. Pedro and his companion, Karen L. Morse, of

Tiverton, RI; Adriana M. (Pedro) Maslen and her husband, Christopher R. Maslen, of

North Attleboro, MA; and Sergio M. Pedro and his wife, Stacey Mosetich, of Fairfield,

CT. She was the proud grandmother of Nicole D. Mallon, Richard P. Mallon and his

wife, Danielle (Chartier) Mallon, Cameron J. Pedro, Mackenzie J. Pedro, Keeley M.

Pedro, Addison M. Pedro, and Cole A. Pedro; and the adoring great-grandmother of Myla

Rae Mallon and Owen C. Mallon. Sally was the dear sister of the late Antonio D.

Medeiros Jr.; the late Isabel Azevedo; the late Manuel Medeiros and his wife, Salome

Medeiros of Sao Miguel Island; the late Julieta Maria Medeiros and her late husband,

Manuel Medeiros of Attleboro, MA; and her twin sister, Maria Celeste Amaral and her

husband, Manuel Amaral, of Attleboro, MA; Adriana Maria Castro of Attleboro, MA, and

her late husband, Manuel O. Castro Jr.; and Jose Medeiros and his wife, Niveria

Medeiros, of Attleboro, MA. She leaves many nieces and nephews, her extended family,

and many dear friends.

Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Sally by gathering for a

Visitation on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the "Memorial

Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of

Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.?

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday,

March 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home,

followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church,

133 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA.

Graveside Services will immediately follow in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro, at which

time Sally will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sally to the American Diabetes

Association, 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311, or at

www.diabetes.org.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please

visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161

Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019