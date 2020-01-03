|
Maria Solari, 71, devoted wife and mother, passed away on December 19 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Born November 28, 1948, the first daughter and second born (of four) to Dominic and Katherine Agresta, Maria grew up in Medway and Dedham. She graduated from Dedham High School in 1967 and married the love of her life, Robert Solari, in June 1968.
Maria, responsible and conscientious, had many jobs over her life. She began working at age eleven to earn money to buy her clothes and other necessities. In junior high, she learned how to sew, even making some of her own clothes and prom dress. Eventually, she used those skills as a freelance seamstress and dress-maker. After her children were born, Maria became a licensed child care provider and classroom teacher's aide. Once her children were in high school, she took her knack for cooking and baking to become an exceptional baker, cake decorator and bakery manager until retirement.
While she enjoyed and felt proud of her accomplishments as an employee, no role was more important to her than that of being a mother. She had three children-Jennifer, David and Joseph-to whom she modeled daily the importance of the capacity to love, being compassionate and kind, having humility and a sense of humor and the ability to laugh at oneself and to stand up for those who cannot. Her children were her priority, love and joy; a sentiment of which they were never in doubt.
Maria showed her love through her actions. She was a loyal friend, a remarkable wife, and the most loving mother. For many years, she knit scarves, sewed clothes and other crafty creations and baked and decorated birthday cakes for children then donated them to local churches and charities. She did the same (and more) for her family, friends and their children. Oh, the countless pots of sauce and meatballs and anise cookies you could line up for miles! You might say that Maria was quite selfless, but in truth, she loved to share, gift, donate and feed others because it gave her immense pleasure to help and to see the joy it gave others, especially children.
Maria was predeceased by her husband, Bob, to whom she was married for over 50 years and her youngest son, Joseph. She is survived by her two eldest children, David and Jennifer, her brother, Joseph Agresta as well as several nephews and nieces, cousins, friends and neighbors.
You may donate, in Maria's memory, to her favorite charity, Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org and forward condolence cards to the Solari Family, 101 Freeman Street, Norton, MA 02766.
The family is holding private services. Funeral arrangements provided by Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, "Memorial Cremation", Taunton MA. To share a memory or to leave and online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www.memorialcremation.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020