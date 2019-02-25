Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Marian B (Ames) Reagan

Marian B. (Ames) Reagan, age 91, of Mansfield, formerly of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Wingate at Norton. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Reagan, to whom she was wed for sixty-one years at the time of his death October 17, 2008.



Born in Taunton, MA on February 28, 1927, she was a loving daughter of the late Herbert and Catherine Ames.



Marian grew up in Taunton and was a graduate of Taunton High School. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past sixty-three years.



A dedicated homemaker to her adoring family, Mrs. Reagan had also been employed at the former Fairfield Optical Company in Mansfield.



Marian's favorite times by far were those spent with her family, taking care of her cherished and faithful dog "Max" and reading.



She is survived by her devoted children: Donna R. Reagan of Mansfield, Kathy A. Reagan of Mansfield and Stevan R. Reagan and his wife Darlene of Maynard. She was the treasured grandmother of Susan Hall and her husband David of Townsend, Debra Bjork and her husband Evan of Fitchburg and the great grandmother of Mason and Jackson Hall. She was the dear sister of the late Dorothy Baker and David Ames.



At Marian's request, all services will be private and visiting hours have been omitted.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.



