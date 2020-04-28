|
|
Marianna (Calabruso) Ardito, age 104, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Manduca) Calabruso.
Marianna was born on April 22, 1916 in Boston. She was employed as a seamstress for the Flag Center of Cambridge. She enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening. She was a wonderful seamstress and baker. Marianna was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Ardito. Loving mother of June Longa, Victor DeMarco and the late Josephine Elder. Devoted grandmother of Arthur, Mark and Steven Longa, Donna and Linda Richardson, Laura, Chuck and Vincent Elder, Dorothy, Wayne, Robert and Clay DeMarco and Suzanna Clark. Great grandmother of Joseph, Anthony, Sophie, Andrew, Victoria, Jessica, Nicholas, Rebecca, Olivia, Robin, Sara Jo, Nicole, Josephine, Ashlee, Calla, Joseph, Sam, Anthony, Lucas, Seth and McCarthy. Great great grandmother of Charlotte, Elijah, Jackson, Anthony, Amiyah, Nate Eric, Faith, Autumn and Lexie. Sister of Joseph Calabruso, Rose Abaid and the late Constance Inglese, Mike, Dominic and Anthony Calabruso.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marianna's memory may be made to the Madonna Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitative Care, 85 N Washington St, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020