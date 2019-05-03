Marie A. Norteman

1940 - 2018 Notice Condolences Flowers Marie A. Norteman passed away at her home on November 18, 2018. Born on December 11, 1940 she was the daughter of the late Harry L. Norteman and Ann P. (O'Donnell) Norteman.



Marie graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1959 and was an employee of The Foxboro Company for over 50 years.



A lover of all animals, Marie was a member of the Norwegian Elkhound Minuteman Association for which she served on the Board of Directors for many years. She was an accomplished dog handler and won many awards showing Norwegian Elkhounds at dog shows throughout the United States.



She is survived by her sister Joan Hatch of Sarasota, Florida. She was predeceased by her niece, Kristen Marie Hatch.



A graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 where Marie will be laid to rest with her parents.



Donations in Marie's memory may be made to AKC/CHF Norwegian Elkhound Donor Advised Fund, c/o Mrs. Leslie Forest, 21738 N. Hampton Court, Kildeer, IL 60047.

