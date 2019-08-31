|
|
Marie Catherine Lombardi, 96, of Cumberland and formerly of North Attleboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Lombardi. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Virginia (Montoquila) Monopoli.
She is survived by 3 children, Robert Lombardi, Joanne Gamache, and Michael Lombardi; 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 1 sister, Katherine Constantakos; 2 brothers, Victor and Peter Monopoli; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Angelina Bailey and Virginia Walls.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service on Saturday, August 31st at 3pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 88 Commonwealth Avenue, Attleboro, MA. Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements by the O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019