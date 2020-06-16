Marie Chabot entered eternal life quietly and peacefully, shortly before midnight on June 8th, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Milton, MA.
Marie was born the second child to Lucie Marie (Santoro) and Robert W. Chabot on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1957, and baptized Marie Elaine Chabot. She graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro in 1975. She earned her BA in English with a minor in Music from Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee, MA. In 2000, she earned her MS in Theology from Loyola University.
Marie was happily married to Glenn Therrien in 1981. After a year of teaching at Bishop Feehan, she moved with Glenn to Nashville, TN, where she worked in a mortgage company while pursuing her music career. In 1987 she lost her husband in a tragic accident. With strong faith and love expressed in song, she embarked on concert tours in Japan, Sweden and Norway and then devoted herself to singing the wonders of God's love in music ministry in Holy Name Parish in Nashville.
In 1993 she married Jeff West and had three wonderful children in the years that followed. With the help of her family, Marie returned to N. Attleboro to raise her young children among them. Her marriage was annulled and she supported the family as a single mother through her music and work in Faith Formation. Over the years she was music teacher, organist, cantor, choir director and director of Faith Formation in various parishes in the Boston Archdiocese and Fall River Diocese. She composed music for the Liturgy and wrote music and lyrics for many songs which she orchestrated, played, sang and recorded professionally. She belonged to a song writers' group and during the past few years thoroughly enjoyed doing workshops with them in Nashville, Scotland and Italy.
Marie's final musical project was inspired by her experiences with death and grief. In September of 2019, she released her 5th studio album, The Other Side. About the album, she wrote; "As I began to understand my grief, my family, and myself, I began to see a pattern in these new songs - a new vision of hope. And that was when I was finally able to let my loved ones cross to the other side." At the time, she was unaware that she was creating a precious gift, a map through which her loved ones soon would navigate her own transition.
With sorrow, she leaves behind her beloved children, Nicholas, Kati and Christopher West, all of N. Attleboro. She is also survived by her dear sisters and brother, Sister M. Luanne Chabot of Mt. St. Mary's Abbey, Wrentham, Robert W. Chabot, Jr. (and Frances Hack) of Florence, MA and Theresa Chabot of N. Attleboro, her nieces and nephews, Jessica and Ethan Hack-Chabot, and Holly and Matthew Turner, her dear Uncle Joe Santoro and Aunt Marcia Chabot, many loving cousins and her treasured pets.
Desiring that everyone be kept safe from the corona virus and due to current limitations issued by the Fall River Diocese, we are asking that only close family and friends join us at St. Mary's Church, N. Attleboro, for Marie's funeral Mass on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 am. We would be very grateful if you would offer prayers and Masses in your own way, united with us in faith and love. We ask that everyone take very seriously the precautions for not spreading the virus and for this same reason we regret that there will not be a wake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA.
Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Marie's name may consider a donation to Mount St. Mary's Abbey, 300 Arnold Street, Wrentham, MA 02093 or a charity of your choice.
Marie was born the second child to Lucie Marie (Santoro) and Robert W. Chabot on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1957, and baptized Marie Elaine Chabot. She graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro in 1975. She earned her BA in English with a minor in Music from Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee, MA. In 2000, she earned her MS in Theology from Loyola University.
Marie was happily married to Glenn Therrien in 1981. After a year of teaching at Bishop Feehan, she moved with Glenn to Nashville, TN, where she worked in a mortgage company while pursuing her music career. In 1987 she lost her husband in a tragic accident. With strong faith and love expressed in song, she embarked on concert tours in Japan, Sweden and Norway and then devoted herself to singing the wonders of God's love in music ministry in Holy Name Parish in Nashville.
In 1993 she married Jeff West and had three wonderful children in the years that followed. With the help of her family, Marie returned to N. Attleboro to raise her young children among them. Her marriage was annulled and she supported the family as a single mother through her music and work in Faith Formation. Over the years she was music teacher, organist, cantor, choir director and director of Faith Formation in various parishes in the Boston Archdiocese and Fall River Diocese. She composed music for the Liturgy and wrote music and lyrics for many songs which she orchestrated, played, sang and recorded professionally. She belonged to a song writers' group and during the past few years thoroughly enjoyed doing workshops with them in Nashville, Scotland and Italy.
Marie's final musical project was inspired by her experiences with death and grief. In September of 2019, she released her 5th studio album, The Other Side. About the album, she wrote; "As I began to understand my grief, my family, and myself, I began to see a pattern in these new songs - a new vision of hope. And that was when I was finally able to let my loved ones cross to the other side." At the time, she was unaware that she was creating a precious gift, a map through which her loved ones soon would navigate her own transition.
With sorrow, she leaves behind her beloved children, Nicholas, Kati and Christopher West, all of N. Attleboro. She is also survived by her dear sisters and brother, Sister M. Luanne Chabot of Mt. St. Mary's Abbey, Wrentham, Robert W. Chabot, Jr. (and Frances Hack) of Florence, MA and Theresa Chabot of N. Attleboro, her nieces and nephews, Jessica and Ethan Hack-Chabot, and Holly and Matthew Turner, her dear Uncle Joe Santoro and Aunt Marcia Chabot, many loving cousins and her treasured pets.
Desiring that everyone be kept safe from the corona virus and due to current limitations issued by the Fall River Diocese, we are asking that only close family and friends join us at St. Mary's Church, N. Attleboro, for Marie's funeral Mass on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 am. We would be very grateful if you would offer prayers and Masses in your own way, united with us in faith and love. We ask that everyone take very seriously the precautions for not spreading the virus and for this same reason we regret that there will not be a wake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA.
Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Marie's name may consider a donation to Mount St. Mary's Abbey, 300 Arnold Street, Wrentham, MA 02093 or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 16, 2020.