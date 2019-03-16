Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Marie Helen (Stelmack) Rollins

1948 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Marie Helen (Stelmack) Rollins, 71, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 22, 1948 in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Anthony Stelmack and the late Anna Rita (Mahon) Stelmack.

A graduate of Bishop Feehan High School, Class of 1966, Marie was a loving and much loved mother and homemaker.

A lifelong resident of Attleboro where she attended St. John the Evangelist Church, she enjoyed playing cards; Bingo; bowling; listening to music, especially of Elvis Presley; and dancing, particularly to the Spellbinders Band. More than anything, Marie cherished simply being with her family and her beloved grandchildren.

She was the loving mother of Stephen M. Rollins Jr. and his wife, Kristine E. (McKeever) Rollins, of North Attleboro, MA; Eric A. Rollins and his wife, Tracy A. (Rapoza) Rollins, of Rehoboth, MA; Jennifer L. Pacheco and her husband, John J. Pacheco, of Attleboro, MA; and Adam J. Rollins of Attleboro, MA. Marie was the proud and adoring grandmother of eight grandchildren, and the dear sister of the late Ann L. O'Rourke and her late husband, Terrence O'Rourke; John A. Stelmack and his wife, Pamela G. Stelmack, of Cary, NC; Jean M. Callahan and her husband, John Callahan, of Attleboro, MA; Patricia B. Sevigny of North Attleboro, MA, and her late husband, Albert Sevigny; Margaret "Peggy" J. Pezold of Attleboro, MA, who was a wonderful caretaker to Marie; Peter M. Stelmack and his wife, Nancy Stelmack, of Norton, MA; Claire N. Liston and her husband, Edwin Liston, of Attleboro, MA; and Eileen A. Ebert and her husband, David Ebert, of Attleboro, MA. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Friends and relatives are cordially invited to honor and remember Marie by gathering for a Visitation on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life and Remembrance Service at 7:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marie to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200