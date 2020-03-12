|
Marielle M. Martineau (Dalpe), 90, of North Attleboro, MA died peacefully with family nearby on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro. She was the loving wife of the late Omer J. Martineau and sweet daughter of the late George and Germaine Dalpe of Pawtucket, RI. She was born on July 18, 1929 in Central Falls, RI.
Marielle was a beautiful, compassionate woman who always had a smile on her face and love in her heart. She was a woman of deep faith at Sacred Heart Church in North Attleboro and was involved with various church activities through the years. She taught CCD and was a recipient of the Marian Medal from the Diocese of Fall River, MA. She volunteered at Madonna Manor and La Salette Shrine. Caring for family and friends was a priority and her home was always welcoming with food on the stove, a deck of cards on the table and great conversation on the terrace, full moons and playing the organ while singing her heart out like an angel. She was a true joy.
Marielle leaves behind a family that adores her, her children: Robert Martineau of North Attleboro, Elaine Thornton of North Attleboro and Richard Martineau and his wife Crystal of Kennebunkport, ME, her grandchildren: Aaron DeSalvo and his wife Angie and Sean Thornton, all of North Attleboro, her great granddaughter: Jacqueline DeSalvo, her brother: Paul Dalpe and his wife Maureen of Wakefield, RI and her sister-in-law Marianne Dalpe of Newport, RI along with many nephews and nieces and cousins. Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son Denis Martineau, her grandson Jack DeSalvo and her brother Peter Dalpe.
Funeral Service will be held at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 58 Church St in North Attleboro, MA on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00am. All are welcome. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madonna Manor in North Attleboro, MA or to the Fund.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020