|
|
Marilyn A. LaCasse passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 in Wrentham. Born in Boston on May 7, 1934 to the late Anthony and Mary (Maffie) Mazzei. Marilyn was the beloved spouse of Arthur A. LaCasse, loving mother to Stephen (Debbie) LaCasse of Eastham, Jane M. Finnegan of St. Louis and adoring grandmother to Derek LaCasse of North Attleboro, Aaron (Kelly) LaCasse of Berkley, Ryan Finnegan of Chicago and Patrick Finnegan of Boston and seven great grandchildren. Marilyn was the loving sister of Judy (Phil) Olszewski, special aunt to Mark (Ana) Olszewski, Chris Olszewski and Lisa (David) Beaulieu.
Marilyn was passionate about family and children. She was actively involved in youth activities and developed the Wrentham Youth Center collaborating with many local teens and entities. She loved to host parties for family and friends, play bridge with her husband, sew, knit and crotchet for many. Marilyn enjoyed her career and many friends at the Wrentham District Court prior to retirement.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1PM in Wrentham Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Massachusetts General Hospital, PICU
Given the COVID-19 issues and to support the family and friends that Marilyn loved, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To share a memory or offer condolences, visit rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020