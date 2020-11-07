Marilyn Ann (Devlin) Bardsley
Marilyn Ann (Devlin) Bardsley, 76, of Douglas Avenue, Providence, RI, formerly of Woonsocket, RI and North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Berkshire Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Providence, RI where she had been a resident for the past one and a half years. She was the wife of the late Stephen Bardsley who died on March 16, 2004.
Born in Attleboro, MA on September 1, 1944, she was a daughter of the late John Andrew Devlin and the late Doris Mary (Chapman) Devlin.
Raised and educated in North Attleboro, Marilyn was a 1962 graduate of North Attleboro High School. She was employed as a currier and secretary prior to her retirement in 2010.
Marilyn's favorite pastimes included bike riding, playing tennis, watching National Geographic shows, and spending time with her family, in particular her sisters, especially her twin, Maureen. She treasured the time spent in nature and had a lifelong love for animals.
Marilyn leaves four siblings: Michael John Devlin and his wife, Elizabeth Devlin, of Plainville, MA; Kathleen Mary Ferrara and her companion, Dean W. McKiel, of North Attleboro, MA; Kerry J. Moreau, wife of the late Richard Edward Moreau, of North Attleboro, MA; and Karen L. Pendleton, wife of the late Jack Pendleton, of Cumberland, Rhode Island. She leaves several nieces and nephews, her extended family, and many dear friends. Marilyn was the sister of the late Maureen Theresa Devney and the late Ralph Slowey.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro followed by a Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Relatives and friends are also cordially invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Towne Street, North Attleboro, MA. All health precautions are applicable at the cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy Street, Norton, MA 02766.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200