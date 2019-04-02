Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Marilyn E. (Jordan) Langille

1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Marilyn E. (Jordan) Langille, age 87, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Wingate at Norton. She was the beloved wife of James A. Langille, to whom she was wed on June 18, 1955.







Born in Ellsworth, Maine on February 22, 1932, she was a loving daughter of the late Roland and Marion (Crosby) Jordan.







Marilyn grew up in Amherst, Maine and was a graduate of Northeast High School. She continued her education, graduating from the Massachusetts Memorial Nursing School in Boston where she also worked for two years following graduation.







Mrs. Langille retired from the Daggett-Crandall- Newcomb Home in Norton and had previously worked as a registered nurse at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and at Morton Hospital in Taunton.







A longtime resident of Mansfield, Marilyn's family was the top priority in her life and she also enjoyed traveling. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in West Mansfield where she served as a former Sunday School Superintendent and was actively involved in the church choir.







In addition to her husband of nearly sixty-four years, she is survived by her devoted sons: Blake C. Langille and his wife Denise of Buxton, Maine, James M. Langille, Sr. of Attleboro and Mark C. Langille and his wife Hillary of Westford. She was the cherished grandmother of James Langille, Jr., Rachel Bilsborough, Jessica Przybylinski, Elijah Langille, Avery Szczepanek, Hunter Langille and great grandmother of Tyler, Ayden, Leah and Penelope. She was the dear sister of Priscilla Leighton, Herbert Jordan and Eugene Jordan all of Maine.







Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.







A funeral service will be held at the conclusion of visiting hours at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.







In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.







To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices