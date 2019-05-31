Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200

Marilyn Gladys (Anderson) Schroth


1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Gladys (Anderson) Schroth Notice
Marilyn Gladys (Anderson) Schroth, 96


Marilyn Gladys (Anderson) Schroth, 96, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence at Brookdale Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Charles Schroth who passed away on June 13, 1980.

Born on July 1, 1922 in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of the late John E. Anderson and the late Gladys E. (Williamson) Anderson.

A graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1940, Marilyn attended Burdett College and worked for more than twenty years as a probate paralegal before retiring.

Before living in Attleboro, she had resided in North Attleboro from 1996 until 2019.

An avid reader, she was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sewing and making clothing, gardening, and exercising. She had a true love of music and of playing the piano. Marilyn was proud to be a descendant of the Mayflower. More than anything, she loved her family and spending time with them, especially with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was the loving mother of Edward C. Schroth of South Easton, MA; Susan M. Anderson and her husband, James M. Linkin, of Hudson, NY; Peter J. Schroth and his wife, Mary C. Schroth, of Uxbridge, MA; and Mark R. Schroth and his wife, Geraldine F. Schroth, of Attleboro, MA. She was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and the dear sister of Eleanor Holbrook of Weymouth, MA. She leaves two nephews and one niece.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Marilyn by gathering for a Visitation on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Graveside Service which will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, MA, at which time Marilyn will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband and parents.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now