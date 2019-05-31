Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Marilyn Gladys (Anderson) Schroth

1922 - 2019
Marilyn Gladys (Anderson) Schroth, 96





Marilyn Gladys (Anderson) Schroth, 96, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence at Brookdale Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Charles Schroth who passed away on June 13, 1980.



Born on July 1, 1922 in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of the late John E. Anderson and the late Gladys E. (Williamson) Anderson.



A graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1940, Marilyn attended Burdett College and worked for more than twenty years as a probate paralegal before retiring.



Before living in Attleboro, she had resided in North Attleboro from 1996 until 2019.



An avid reader, she was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sewing and making clothing, gardening, and exercising. She had a true love of music and of playing the piano. Marilyn was proud to be a descendant of the Mayflower. More than anything, she loved her family and spending time with them, especially with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Marilyn was the loving mother of Edward C. Schroth of South Easton, MA; Susan M. Anderson and her husband, James M. Linkin, of Hudson, NY; Peter J. Schroth and his wife, Mary C. Schroth, of Uxbridge, MA; and Mark R. Schroth and his wife, Geraldine F. Schroth, of Attleboro, MA. She was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and the dear sister of Eleanor Holbrook of Weymouth, MA. She leaves two nephews and one niece.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Marilyn by gathering for a Visitation on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Friends and family are invited to attend a Graveside Service which will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, MA, at which time Marilyn will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband and parents.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



