Mario Michael DiFilippo, 84, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday,
April 11, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of the late
Eleanor Mae (Geary) DiFilippo, whom he married on August 10, 1962 and who passed away on
July 19, 2004.
Born on October 19, 1935 in North Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Michael DiFilippo
and the late Mary (Cavalieri) DiFilippo.
A lifetime resident of North Attleboro, Mario honorably served our country in the United States
Air Force and worked for thirty years as a Die Stamper for the former L.G. Balfour Company in
North Attleboro before retiring. A man of faith, he attended the former St. Mary Catholic
Church, now the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mary Church in North Attleboro.
Mario had a deep sense of commitment and pride in our country and for our military and its
Veterans. He genuinely enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, especially a bit of gambling and
playing the lottery. More than anything, he loved being with is family.
He was the loving father of Robert T. DiFilippo of Panama City, FL; Michael M. DiFilippo of
North Attleboro, MA; and Mark J. DiFilippo of Pittsburgh, PA. Mario was the proud grandfather
of Andrew R. DiFilippo of Panama City, FL. He was the dear brother of Loretta Lanni of
Plainville, MA; Adam DiFilippo of Newmarket, NH; and Guido DiFilippo of Cumberland, RI.
He leaves his extended family and many dear friends.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation has respectfully been omitted.
Private Graveside Services will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, North Attleboro, at which time
Mario will be laid to rest alongside his dear late wife, Mary.
A s an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of
Mario to an organization of one's choice to benefit COVID-19 patients and their families .
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020