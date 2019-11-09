Home

Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0498
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Crossroads International Church (formally the South Attleboro Assembly of God),
1052 Newport Ave.,
Attleboro, MA
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
Marion Choiniere

Marion Choiniere Notice
SEEKONK- Marion Choiniere, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ernest E. Choiniere.



Marion was born in Attleboro and was the daughter of the late Frederick St. George and Elizabeth (Bedard) St. George.



Marion dedicated her life to her family. She was a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother who cherished every moment she spent with her children and grandchildren. Marion enjoyed puzzles, playing cards and board games and family summers at Matunuck Beach.



She is survived by her children. Marion Korlacki of Seekonk, Joan Popowyck and her husband Paul of Attleboro, Ernest Choiniere, Jr and Raymond Choiniere both of Attleboro; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She was the mother of the late Deborah Slater, Russell Choiniere and sister of the late Emma Fontaine, Mary Rose Knight, Florence Bordeau and Herbert, William, Arthur, Frederick, Albert and Phillip St. George.



Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9am from the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro, followed by her funeral service at 10am in the Crossroads International Church (formally the South Attleboro Assembly of God), 1052 Newport Ave., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery, Attleboro.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.



Donations in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904



To light a memorial candle, sign the online register or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019
