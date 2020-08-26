RUMFORD, RI
GREEN, Marjorie May (Fox) 89, of Rumford, formerly of South Attleboro, MA passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence.
She was the daughter of the late Edward and Elsie (Stewart) Fox. She resided in Rumford for the past 24 years, previously residing in South Attleboro.
Marjorie has a passion for gardening, traveling, but most of all she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those who love her will always remember that she would always make time to inquire about what was going on in everyone's lives.
She leave her children, Steven Thibodeau and his wife Laura of New Mexico, Gary Thibodeau and his wife Mary of Cumberland, Debra Proulx of Woonsocket and Lance Thibodeau and his wife Jan of Indiana; her brother, Harold LeBeau of Lincoln; her seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Edward Fox, Ted LeBeau and Jean Matthews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Marjorie's Life Celebration to be held Monday, August 31, 2020 with Visiting Hours from 4 to 8 PM and continue on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 8:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the St. Margaret Church, Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. Burial will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
