

Marjorie E. Carlson, 73







Dateline: Norton, MA







Marjorie E. (Bonvie) Carlson, age 73, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Carlson, to whom she was wed for forty-nine years at the time of his recent death on March 12, 2019







Born in Cambridge, MA on December 17, 1945, she was a loving daughter of the late Francis E. and Kathleen M. (Steadman) Bonvie







Marjorie grew up in Cambridge and Arizona and was a 1963 graduate of Mansfield High School.







A resident of Norton for the past forty-five years, Mrs. Carlson was a retired head cashier at the Car Wash Pro's in Mansfield. She had previously worked at Texas Instruments in Attleboro an at the Robbins Company in Attleboro as well.







Marjorie especially loved spending time with her loving sons, cherished granddaughters and great grandsons. She enjoyed camping trips with her family, times spent at the beach and shopping.







She was the devoted mother of Kurt A. Carlson of Norton and the late Keith E. Carlson, who recently died on June 10, 2019. She was the adoring grandmother of Alyssa Salvucci and her husband Dan, Cassidy Jarrett and her husband Ty and great grandmother of Jameson Salvucci and Jackson Jarrett. She was the sister of Ronald Bonvie and the late Gilbert Bonvie.







Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours, in celebration of his life, on Friday, July 26th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will be private.







In lieu of flowers, Marjorie's family has requested that donations in his memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.







To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com Published in Sun Chronicle on July 24, 2019