Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
East Congregational Church
610 Adams St.
Milton, MA
Marjorie (Wigandt) Gallant Manley

Marjorie (Wigandt) Gallant Manley



Marjorie (Wigandt) Gallant Manley, age 92, of Dorchester and Braintree, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Gallant. She later married William Manley in 2000. Devoted mother of Paul Gallant and his wife Dorothy of Norton, Susan Watson and her husband the late Larry Watson of Texas, Donna Cunio and her husband Richard of Norwell and Jo-Anne Cammorata and her husband Andrew of Hanover. Sister of Natalie Galaway of Minnesota, Ruth Hewson of Braintree and the late Gladys Killam and Lawrence Wigandt. Nana to 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Funeral Service in the East Congregational Church, 610 Adams St. Milton, Friday, January 10 at 11 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday 5-8 pm. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. If desired contributions in Marjorie's name may be sent to the . For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
