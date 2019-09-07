|
|
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Marjorie (Margie) Letourneau, 94, of Attleboro, was embraced by the Lord and taken to Eternal Life from Madonna Manor on August 29, 2019.
She was pre-deceased by her parents-Albert and Helen Reeves, daughter-Linda Aragon, grandson-Antonio Aragon and 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Marjorie is survived and missed dearly by her daughter-Michelle Roy, granddaughters-Marjorie (Margie) Aragon and Carrie Roy, grandson-Russell Roy Jr.; 5 great-grandchildren-Sara Darty, Hailie Roy, Avery Roy, Michael Jacques, Jayce Roy; 2 great-great granddaughters-Julissa Tovar & Sophia Darty, her youngest sister-Emma Reeves Hill and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Marjorie was a very loving, kind and giving woman who touched many people's lives. She worked at Reeves Company for many years until she retired in her mid-80's. She wrote beautiful poetry which was published in the local paper, adored cats, and loved to cook (made the best liver and onions according to her daughters, Linda and Michelle).
The family would love to thank the nurses and staff at Madonna Manor Nursing Home for the support and care to Margie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 10 – 12 pm at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro followed by a funeral home service at 12 p.m.
Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery, South Main Street, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjorie's name may be made to the or .
For directions or to send Marjorie's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019