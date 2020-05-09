Marjorie A. (Travis) Oldmixon, age 92, formerly of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Wingate at Norton. She was the beloved wife of the late George E. Oldmixon.
Born in Freetown, MA on November 27, 1927, she was the loving daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude (Travis) Travis.
Marjorie grew up in Freetown, was a graduate of Durfee High School in Fall River and attended Bryant College. Prior to moving to Norton, she had made her home in Mansfield for many years.
Prior to retiring in 1990, Mrs. Oldmixon had worked as a customer service representative at the Mahoney & Wright Insurance Agency in North Attleboro and when younger as a cashier at the former Fernandes Supermarket.
A member of the former Mansfield United Methodist Church, Marjorie was also a member of the Mansfield Grange, the Pomona Grange, the State and National Grange and served as a SHINE Councilor.
She is survived by her devoted sons: Alan E. Oldmixon and his wife Lynn of Napanoch, New York, Donald G. Oldmixon and his wife Anne of Attleboro and Florida, Bruce K. Oldmixon and his wife Dianne of Mansfield and Curtis R. Oldmixon of Central Falls, Rhode Island. She is also survived by her cherished 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Services, along with burial at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield will be private and visiting hours are omitted.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 9, 2020.