Marjorie Webster
Mansfield, MA
Marjorie (Moreland) Webster, most recently of Mansfield, MA and longtime resident of Longmeadow, MA died peacefully September 7th at The Village at Willow Crossings.
Born in Hartford, CT in 1923, she spent her childhood in Springfield, MA and graduated from Springfield Commerce High School.
Marge met Russ Webster of Longmeadow, the love of her life, and they were married in 1949.
She retired in 1987 after 20+ years as the Guidance Department secretary for Longmeadow High School where she helped hundreds of students successfully navigate the college application process.
She and Russ spent many of their retirement years happily traveling across the USA, Canada and Europe.
Marge was a longtime volunteer at Shriners Hospital for Children
in Springfield, MA.
She was a member of the Ahlem Temple Daughters of the Nile, Longmeadow Eastern Star, Longmeadow Women's Benevolent Society, Wilbraham Women's Club and the Springfield Garden Club.
She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Longmeadow.
She is predeceased by two brothers, Donald Moreland of Raleigh, NC and Hubert Moreland of Springfield, MA.
She leaves her husband of 71 years, Russell H. Webster; a son Bruce of Norton, MA and his wife Paula; a daughter Debra Wells of Beacon Falls, CT and her husband Timothy; as well as two grandsons: Justin Wells and his wife Misa, and Brendan Wells and his wife Jessica and a great-grandson Everett Wells.
No public services will be held.
The family would like to thank the staffs of the Harbor Memory Care Unit at the Village at Willow Crossings and Old Colony Hospice for their excellent care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew St., Springfield MA 01104.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com