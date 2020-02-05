|
|
Mark Edward Geib, age 61, of Brockton, formerly of Wrentham and New Hampshire, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Mark was born in New Hampshire on January 30, 1959. He was a graduate of King Philip High School and the University of Massachusetts in Boston. He and his wife Marina were married St. Anne's Church in Readville on April 23, 1990.
Mark was formerly employed as a general manager for Loomis in West Boylston for twenty one years. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. A firearms enthusiast, Mark was a member of the NRA and the Boston Gun and Rifle Club. He loved boating and was a former member of the Borden Light Marina in Fall River.
Beloved husband of Marina A. (Bouchard) Geib of Brockton. Devoted father of Kathryn F. Geib of Brockton. Brother of Jeff Geib and his wife Linda of Norton, Cynthia Geib of KY, and uncle of Megan and Sara Geib.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxborough. A memorial service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please call 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory may be made to the , P.O. 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020