Mark John Labadie, Age 76, of Toms Brook, Virginia passed away at his home on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 7, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Philip E. and Pearl B. (Lynn) Labadie of Lincoln Park, Michigan. He attended grade school at Christ the Good Shepherd School, Lincoln Park, Michigan and graduated Class of 1962 from Our Lady of Lourdes High School, River Rouge, Michigan. He was a member of the football team and the Boy Scouts of America. He entered the United States Navy and attended the U.S. Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois in 1962. He was stationed on the U.S.S. WASP CVS 18 and served as 3rd Petty Officer until Honorably Discharged in September 1966. In 1969, Mark committed to the City of Boston Fire Department and retired after 35 years of service in 2004.



He is survived by his wife Dianne B. (Zahner) Labadie and his five children. Theresa (Tracey) (Brad) Egloff of Mooresville, North Carolina. Christyn (Mark) Everly of Winchester, Virginia. Peggy Pavidis of Cumberland, Rhode Island. Sarah Siegel of Stephenson, Virginia. David (Emily) Pavidis of Mansfield, Massachusetts. As well as his 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Also, survived by his 11 brothers and sisters. Philip Jr. (Mary Ann) of Lincoln, Nebraska. Lynn (Diana) of Goodyear, Arizona. Dale (Sandi) of Taylor, Michigan. Ruth Anne (Arthur) Mojrzeszek of Rockwood, Michigan. Gary of Westland, Michigan. Keith (Elaine) of Petersburg, Michigan. Mary (George) Kalamas of Southgate, Michigan. The late Ross David. Bruce (Cindi) of Bradenton, Florida. Claire (William) Ault of Stanwood, Michigan. Kenneth (Debbie) Clayton of Las Vegas, Nevada.



Mark was an active member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Woodstock, Virginia serving in the choir. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 9002 Woodstock, Assembly 1883 Winchester, Virginia. Mark enjoyed kayaking on the Shenandoah River, outdoors, good times with his family, woodworking and traveling.



Viewing services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664 with celebration of life to follow. Final burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne, Massachusetts at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please direct all donations to: St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664. The Knights of Columbus Council 9002, PO Box 244, Woodstock, Virginia 22664. Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.



