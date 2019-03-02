Home

POWERED BY

Services
J H Williams & Company Funeral Home
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-2600

Mark "Zippy" Johnson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mark "Zippy" Johnson Notice
Mark "Zippy" Johnson, 49, of Rehoboth, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was the loving husband & high school sweetheart of Mallissa A. (Figueiredo) Johnson for 29 years. Born in Attleboro, he was a son of Robert E. Johnson of Rehoboth and the late Phyllis G. (Greenleaf) Johnson.

Zippy was an operations supervisor for UPS Freight for many years. He was a former member of the Rehoboth Fire Department. He enjoyed camping and was an avid Patriots, Bruins, & Red Sox fan.



In addition to his wife & father, he leaves his two loving sons: Taylor B. Johnson & Devin M. Johnson of Rehoboth. Cherished brother of Melissa G. Johnson & Robert E. Johnson, II & his wife Bonnie of Rehoboth. He also leaves his mother-in-law Jean Silva of Rehoboth, 10 nieces & nephews, and many aunts, uncles, & cousins and many wonderful friends.

Relatives & friends are invited & may call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from the hours of 3:00-7:00 pm at The Rehoboth Congregational Church, 139 Bay State Road. His Funeral Service will follow in the church at 7:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to your favorite local charity will be appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME, East Providence, RI. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now