Mark "Zippy" Johnson, 49, of Rehoboth, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was the loving husband & high school sweetheart of Mallissa A. (Figueiredo) Johnson for 29 years. Born in Attleboro, he was a son of Robert E. Johnson of Rehoboth and the late Phyllis G. (Greenleaf) Johnson.



Zippy was an operations supervisor for UPS Freight for many years. He was a former member of the Rehoboth Fire Department. He enjoyed camping and was an avid Patriots, Bruins, & Red Sox fan.







In addition to his wife & father, he leaves his two loving sons: Taylor B. Johnson & Devin M. Johnson of Rehoboth. Cherished brother of Melissa G. Johnson & Robert E. Johnson, II & his wife Bonnie of Rehoboth. He also leaves his mother-in-law Jean Silva of Rehoboth, 10 nieces & nephews, and many aunts, uncles, & cousins and many wonderful friends.



Relatives & friends are invited & may call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from the hours of 3:00-7:00 pm at The Rehoboth Congregational Church, 139 Bay State Road. His Funeral Service will follow in the church at 7:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to your favorite local charity will be appreciated.



Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME, East Providence, RI. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary