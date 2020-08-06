Mark T. Perry, Sr., 65
Dateline: West Bridgewater, MA
Mark T. Perry, Sr., age 65, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Norton and Attleboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the beloved longtime companion of Kathleen Fitzgerald.
Born in Attleboro, MA on December 9, 1954, he was a loving son of the late David A. Perry, Sr. and Helen (Tipping) Perry.
Mark grew up in Attleboro and was a graduate of Attleboro High School. He had made his home in West Bridgewater for the past twenty-one years and previously resided in Norton and Attleboro.
Following graduation from high school, Mark began his working career at his family's business, the former Farmer's Village in Attleboro. He then worked for many years as a foreman for the W. Walsh Co. in Attleboro and for the past twenty-one years was the proud owner of Wrights Garden Center in West Bridgewater. When younger, he served as a call firefighter for the Town of Norton.
Mark's family was truly the focal point of his life, and he especially loved playing with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Mark had a remarkable sense of humor, a charitable nature, could always be counted on to lend others a helping hand and will always be remembered for his strong work ethics.
In addition to Kathleen, he is survived by his devoted children: Mark T. Perry, Jr. and his wife Kristy of Norton, Christopher L. Perry and his wife Shawn of Norton, Joshua T. Perry of Norton and Suzanne M. Perry of Norton. He was the cherished and proud grandfather of Aidan, Krista, Stefana, Reese, Quint, William, Elena and Sawyer. He was the brother of David A. Perry, Jr. and his wife Pat of Rehoboth and the late Timothy Perry. He was the former husband of Carol L. Potvin of Norton and is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Monday, August 10th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will take place privately at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com