Martha A. (Reilly) Dion, age 76, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Care One in Randolph. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Dion, Jr., to whom she was wed for forty-eight years at the time of his death on June 13, 2012.
Born in Attleboro, MA on November 15, 1943, she was a loving daughter of the late George J. and Amelia C. (Crowshaw) Reilly.
Martha grew up on her family's farm in Norton and was a 1961 graduate of Norton High School. She was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and had also worked in the jewelry industry at General Findings in North Attleboro.
When younger, Martha spent many years as a member of 4-H and along with her late husband Paul, were members of the DownEast Dancers. She was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton and loved spending time with her family, especially at their summer home at Swifts Beach in Wareham and was a longtime devoted caregiver to her late mother Amelia. Her hobbies included gardening and tending to the flowers that beautified her yard.
She is survived by her devoted children: Denise L. Giblin of Norton, Neal R. Dion and his wife Terri of Norton and Steven M. Dion and his wife Wendy of Norton. She was the dear sister of Francis J. "Butch" Reilly and his wife Jamie of Norton and Gene E. Reilly and his wife Sylvia of Goodyear, Arizona. She was the cherished grandmother of Eryn, Katie, Kylie, Aiden, Casey, Nathan, Brandan and Jayden and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Monday, March 2nd at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power Street, Norton. Burial will follow at the Crane-Leonard Cemetery in Norton.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 1st from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St, (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton.
In lieu of flowers, Martha's family has requested that contributions in her memory be made to the , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020