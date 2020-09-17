Martha E. (LaPerche) Jacques
Martha E. (LaPerche) Jacques passed peacefully on September 12, 2020 at the Bethany Home of Rhode Island at the age 90 following a wonderful life filled with family and love. She was the wife of the late Amos Jacques whom she married on April 21, 1951 and who died on September 30, 1996. She was the companion of the late Walter A. Bellavance who died on August 20, 2013. Her strong will and determination allowed her to survive Covid-19 and months later pass of natural causes.
Born on February 22, 1930 in Pawtucket, RI, one of five daughters, born to Joseph R. LaPerche and Marie M. "Eva" (Plante) LaPerche.
Martha spent her youth on Kelly Boulevard in North Attleboro, MA where she met the love of her life, Amos Jacques. Together they loved to travel, host holiday gatherings and gardening. Martha was especially proud of the purple iris' and peonies she cultivated at her Mount Hope Street residence.
Her passion for popular trends in fashion and style led to fulfillment as an entrepreneur and leading sales associate for Fashion 220 Cosmetics earning her a signature lilac Chevrolet which she proudly delivered products and demonstrations to customers throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Later, she enjoyed her work a Najarda Pearl having worked on the sales floor from 1989 - 1993.
A resident of the City of Providence's East Side for the past six years, Martha previously resided in North Attleboro, Plainville and Pawtucket.
A woman of strong faith and devotion, she was a founding member of St. Mark Roman Catholic Church in the Village of Attleboro Falls. For more than five decades, she was a caring communicant and volunteer at the church. When living in Plainville, she was the first president of St. Martha Parish Women's Club.
A patron of the arts, she treasured the art of music, especially singing with her sisters and playing the piano. She had a love for animals and chocolate.
Martha is survived by her loving daughter: Joyce A. Lema and her husband, Joseph A. Lema, of Wellfleet and Naples, Florida; four granddaughters: Elizabeth (Jason) Healey of North Reading; Taryn S. Flynn of Naples. Florida; Hazel K. Lema of Wellfleet and Lisette A. Lema of Wellfleet; 5 great-grandchildren: Trinity, Violet, Jack, Rydan and Ethan; her adoring sisters Helene Sheppard and her husband, Paul Sheppard, of Oakland, Maine; Patricia "Patty" M. Healey and her husband, Robert Healey, of Attleboro Falls; Pauline F. Metters and her husband, Frederick Metters, of Pawtucket, RI and Julie A. French. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
The family would like to thank the Highlands of the East Side staff and the Bethany Home of R.I. staff for the love and caring Martha received over the past several years and to the staff of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home for their compassion and support during this time.
Visitation was privately held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that, if desired, memorial donations may be made to Voices of Hope, 171 Park Street, Stoneham, MA 02180.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200