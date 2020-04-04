|
Martha H. Torpey, 80, of North Attleboro, MA passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was the loving wife of David J. Torpey of North Attleboro for over 57 years. Born on August 22, 1939 in Newton, MA, Martha grew up in Burrillville, RI and was daughter of the late Stephen and Martha (Thompson) Hartley and twin sister of the late Barbara (Hartley) Lindsey of Charlottesville, VA.
Following high school, Martha graduated from Colby Junior College with an Associates Degree in 1959 and then from Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing as a licensed Registered Nurse in 1962. She worked at Pondville Hospital in Norfolk, MA. She married her high school sweetheart, David on September 22, 1962 in Pascoag, RI. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker to her adored family, she enjoyed gardening, sewing but most of all, spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking long walks with her much-loved friend Shirley Young and cherished her friendships with Marcia and Ed Pariseau and Nancy and Chuck Soltes.
She is survived by her husband David and beloved children, Stephen H. and wife Kari of Bourne, MA, David P. and wife Pamela of Douglas, MA, and Jennifer E. (Torpey) Morse and husband Peter of Attleboro, MA along with seven grandchildren including Connor, Jordan, Henry, Bradford, Baileigh, Ryley, and Brenna.
Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of life at the Cushman Union Church on May Street in North Attleboro at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marthas memory can be made to the Smile Train Charity https://my.smiletrain.org/
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
