Martha Lillian (Collins) Sulham, age 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Plainville on Saturday, November 21, 2020 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Roger and Thelma (Luther) Collins and wife of the late Edmund Sulham, Sr.
Martha was born on January 17, 1942 in New Bedford. She was employed as an inventory control clerk at Factory Mutual in Norwood for thirty years. She dedicated her life to her family caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed going on drives to the Cape and going out to eat. She was a former communicant of St. Mary's Church in Wrentham and then attended St. Mary's in Mansfield. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Loving mother of Edmund Sulham, Jr. and his wife Debora of Foxborough, Sherrilaine Sulham Coles of Planville, Deatra Flannery of North Attleboro, Roger Sulham and his wife Jenny of FL and the late Stephen Sulham. Devoted grandmother and great grandmother of 44, including DeeDee, Melissa, Katelynn, Jessica and Julia, with whom she resided. Sister of John Collins of Shrewsbury and Pauline LeBeau of New Bedford.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield, MA 02048.