Martha "Martie" Reynolds Gurn, 76, of Orange Park, FL Passed away surrounded by her family on Monday June 29, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Boston, Ma on August 23, 1943 to the Late Fredrick C. Reynolds Sr and Violet (Morris) Reynolds, she was 1 of 7 children. Martie is survived by her brother Fredrick Reynolds (and his wife Rose) of Taunton, Ma, and predeceased by her brother, Alfred Reynolds and sisters, Barbara Collins (Reynolds), Dorothy Barrett (Reynolds), Susan Sizemore (Reynolds), and Elizabeth "Rose" Reynolds.
After receiving her formal education in the Plainville/King Philip Regional school systems, she went on to obtain her nursing degrees, where she was a long time resident of Attleboro, Ma working, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and finally retiring in Cape Cod, Ma at the age of 62 after many years working as an RN at Cape Cod Hospital, JML Rehab and various private practices.
Martie loved traveling and if she wanted to go somewhere, she did. Leaving behind countless pictures to document her travels around the world. She loved theatre, concerts and Broadway shows. If she wasn't traveling or at the theater, you could find her exploring Cape Cod biking or kayaking along the Cape Cod canal, embracing anything outdoors. She had a passion for gardening and relaxing at the home she built in East Falmouth, Ma. Her biggest excitement was during the football season, cheering on the New England Patriots. In 2014, she moved to Florida to live with her daughter Jackie Gurn and to be close to her grand and great grandchildren.
Martie was the former wife of the late Robert A Gurn Sr and devoted mother of 4 children. Jacqueline A. Gurn of Middleburg, FL, William P, Gurn and his wife Stacy of Sheridan, Wyoming, and predeceased by her son Robert A Gurn Jr. and daughter Kathleen L Gurn. Martie is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, along with 1 great-great grandchild and another on the way. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Plans for a private memorial celebration held by her family, will be held at a later date in Massachusetts, per her wishes.
In Lieu of flowers/donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. https://www.cancer.org/
in memory of Martie.