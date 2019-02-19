Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Martha T. (Turner) Klenk

1927 - 2019

Martha T. Klenk, 91



Dateline: Mansfield, MA



Martha T. (Turner) Klenk, age 91, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Wingate at Norton. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul L. Klenk, to whom she was wed for fifty-four years at the time of his death on August 22, 2003.



Born in Mansfield, MA on August 9, 1927, she was a loving daughter of the late Emmons S. and Hazel M. (Engler) Turner.



Martha grew up in town and was a 1945 graduate of Mansfield High School. She furthered her studies, graduating with an associate degree from Colby Junior College in New London, New Hampshire.



Prior to retiring, Mrs. Klenk had been employed as a secretary for nearly fifty years at the Acorn Manufacturing Company in Mansfield, a job she truly loved and which she took great pride in.



Martha's family was her pride and joy. She was a member of the Mansfield Congregational Church and enjoyed playing golf and dining out.



She is survived by her devoted sons: Paul T. Klenk and his wife Vicki of Conway, New Hampshire, Scott T. Klenk and his wife Darleen of Mansfield and Tab L. Klenk of Mansfield. She is also survived by her cherished 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.



Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Thursday, February 21st from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.



Following cremation, burial will take place at the convenience of her family at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.



In lieu flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to CSF of Mansfield, P.O. Box 23, Mansfield, MA 02048.



