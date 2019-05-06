Martin J. "Buddy" Foley, 88, a resident of Plainville for 58 years, passed peacefully on May 4, 2019 in Norwood Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Eunice E. (Taylor) Foley, his high school sweetheart, who passed in 2010.







Born in Norwood on January 15, 1931, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Connolly) Foley. Buddy was a graduate of Norwood High School. He worked as an Industrial Sales Manager at TriStar Plastics in Worcester for many years prior to retirement. In earlier days he coached Pop Warner Football and was involved in the Plainville Athletic League (PAL). He had a brief appearance in the film Meet Joe Black and acted in several commercials. He was very involved in the St. Martha's Church Bowling League and was an avid NE Patriots and Red Sox fan. Buddy also enjoyed track and field, horse racing, golfing, gardening and reading. He used his artistic abilities to draw and paint. His greatest joy was in entertaining friends and spending time with his family.







Buddy is survived by his children; Steven L. Foley of North Attleboro, Martin J. Foley and his wife Barbara of Fremont, NH, Bonnie L. Ruzzo and her husband Gary of Warwick, RI, and Jennifer DeSousa and her husband Joe of East Taunton, a brother, Thomas Foley of Norwood, and a sister, Martha Pellowe of Norwood. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.







He was the father of the late Debra A. Peterson, brother of the late Francis Foley and Robert Foley, and father in law of the late Walter Peterson.







Visiting hours Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9th at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, South Street, Plainville. Burial will follow in Plainville Cemetery.







Published in Sun Chronicle on May 6, 2019