Mary A. (Grasso) Laracy, age 82, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer at her home surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late John and Frances (Cassetti) Grasso.
Mary was born on August 16, 1937 in Norwood and was a graduate of Norwood High School. She was a long time employee of the former Foxborough State Hospital. Mary enjoyed her Wednesday card group, going to the casino and playing tennis. She volunteered for FISH, driving people to doctor's appointments. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was the loving wife and best friend of 66 years to William Laracy.
Beloved wife of William Laracy. Devoted mother of Diane Emus of Mansfield and her late husband Alan, Paul Laracy and his wife Martha of Norton, David Laracy and his wife Karen of Plainville, Michael Laracy and his wife Karen of Foxborough, and Kevin Laracy and his wife Elizabeth of Walpole. Loving Grandmother to Jason, Michael and Rachel Emus; Tyler, Ryan, Chelsea, Mathew, Michael, Kaitlyn, Kyle and Alex Laracy. Great Grandmother to Jonathan and Victoria Lawlor; Chloe Bell-Smith-Grenier; Kylie and Felix Laracy; and Benjamin and Mariella Emus. Sister to Lorenda Clark of Foxborough; Jean Mattson and her husband Richard of Walpole and Patsy McCoy of Norwood. She was preceded in death by her siblings Christine Wilder; Gabriel Costanzo; Rosemarie, Raphael, Rocco, Daniel and Michael Grasso.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 noon at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing in effect. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Mary's family has decided that interment services will be private. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made on line to https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate
Check: I'd like to designate this gift to a specific program or area Fund: Head and Neck Cancer Research or by mail: Make the check out to the Mass General Hospital Memo: Head and Neck Cancer Research Mass General Hospital Development Office, Attn: Jaclyn Nguyen Rachlin, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114.