ATTLEBORO – Mary Ann (Nadeau) Ambrose, 61, of Attleboro, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was the beloved wife of Mark C. Ambrose of Attleboro.
Born on June 18, 1958 in Bristol, PA she was a daughter of the late Robert Nadeau and Linda (Narita) Ducharme.
Mary Ann grew up in Pascoag, RI and was a graduate of Ponaganset High School in Scituate, RI. She then moved to Pawtucket, RI until finding her permanent home in Attleboro in 1992.
She worked as a Vascular Research Technician for Cardinal Health (formerly Medtronic/Covidien/Tyco) in Mansfield. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, volunteering her time for charities and was a devoted animal advocate.
In addition to her husband, Mary Ann is survived by her son, Lance Corporal Vincent A. Arruda of Taunton; her daughter, Shelly A. Arruda of Warwick, RI; her three grandchildren, Brianna, Anthony and Mason all of Warwick, RI; she also leaves her brother, Bobby Nadeau of Johnston, RI.
The family would like to thank the Oncology Unit at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital and the Beacon Hospice for their care and support given to Mary Ann.
Private funeral services were held by the family with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann's name to the Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter, PO Box 592 Attleboro, MA 02703.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020