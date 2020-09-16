NORTH ATTLEBORO – Mary C. (Barros) Signoriello, 70, of North Attleboro, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Boston Medical Center surrounded by her devoted family.
Born February 7, 1950 in Taunton, she was a daughter of the late Frank and "Sally" Barros.
She was the loving wife of Brian Signoriello for 33 years and she is survived by her two sons; Jake and his wife Jillian of North Attleboro and Koury of North Attleboro; as well as her two grandchildren, Jacob and Maggie. She was the dear sister of Laura Bumpus and her husband Bruce of Falmouth, Frank Barros and his wife Clare of Foxboro, John Barros and his wife Sue of Sagamore Beach, and Rosemary Walus and her companion Ed Brablc of Falmouth; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.
Mary grew up in Foxboro and was a 1968 graduate of Foxboro High School. She was a graduate of Dean College in Franklin and Stonehill College.
Mary owned and operated New World Realty in North Attleboro since 1987.
Mary was an active member of the North Attleboro-Plainville Rotary Club for 23 years, serving numerous officer positions for the club, including 3-terms as President.
She was indispensable in their fundraising activities, she also received Rotary's prestigious Paul Harris Award. Mary was also a member of the Planning Board in North Attleboro for several years.
Mary's dynamic personality was seen and felt by all. She absolutely loved people and was a bright light that filled every room she walked into. Mary was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and loved to read. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and cherished the special moments with her grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, September 17th from 4-8 p.m. at the Sperry-McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and Social Distancing.
A private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls. A virtual viewing of the private funeral mass will be available for anyone who wishes at the following link: (https://www.saintmaryna.com/
).
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Signoriello, may be made to the North Attleboro- Plainville Rotary Club, PO BOX 492, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Mary and her loving husband Brian, enjoyed their many escapes to their second home in Florida, entertaining and socializing with family and friends.