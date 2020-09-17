1/1
Mary E. Bonenfant
1932 - 2020
Mary E. Bonenfant, 88, of Roosevelt Avenue passed away Tuesday, September 16, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Bonenfant for 63 years before his passing just three weeks ago.

Born June 9, 1932 in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Louis E. and Mary (Phalen) Moore.Mary grew up in Fall River and graduated from BMC Durfee High School in 1950.

She worked at Swift and Fisher in North Attleboro and Gaudette Leather before retiring.

She was a devoted communicant of Sacred Heart Church in North Attleboro.

Susan McInerney and husband Mark of North Attleboro Carol Nolan and husband David of Attleboro Brian Bonenfant and wife Corina of AttleboroClaire Lucchetti of North Attleboro and Ronald Bonenfant and wife Tracy of Attleboro; Also 9 grandchildren: Steven, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Kathleen, Isabella, Grant, Hope and Brandon. Also a great-grandchild, Birdie.

She was the mother-in-law of the late Scott Lucchetti.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Sperry & McHoul
Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.

A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 21 at St. Mary's Church at Transfiguration of
the Lord Parish, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery,
Attleboro Falls.

To sign an online guestbook for Mary, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com


Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
St. Mary's Church at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
