Mary E. (Edson) Cowell, age 64, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was the beloved wife of William A. Cowell. Mr. and Mrs. Cowell would have celebrated their thirty-ninth wedding anniversary on Saturday, September 19th.
Born in Boston, MA on October 9, 1955, she was a loving daughter of the late William C. and Margaret M. (Doyle) Edson.
Mary grew up in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston and was a 1973 graduate of Cathedral High School. She furthered her education and was a graduate of St Elizabeth School of Nursing.
A resident of Mansfield for the past thirty-three years, Mrs. Cowell was a retired registered nurse having worked at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. She was previously employed at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and at the VA Medical Center in West Roxbury.
Mary was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield and a member of the Massachusetts Nursing Association. Her life was centered around her adoring family and helping others. She had a special place in her heart for Brad Pitt, and an endearing love for her canine children "Rocky" and "Rosie".
Mary enjoyed traveling and had a lifelong love for music. She enjoyed decorating her home, especially for the holidays. Her favorite decoration was a life size leg lamp from the movie "A Christmas Story" which she proudly displayed in her bay window every year during the Christmas Season.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Kevin P. Cowell of Mansfield, Jaime E. Cowell of Pawtucket and Colleen R. Cowell of Mansfield. She was the dear sister of William R. Edson of Hyde Park, Margaret A. Bennett of Quincy, Patricia M. Covitz and her husband Ronald of Stoughton, the late Carole L. Govostes, who is survived by her husband William of Braintree, the late Mildred R. Hodorff and the late James D. Edson. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, September 21st from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Mary's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston MA 02215.
