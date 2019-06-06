Mary Elizabeth (Authelet) Stott

Mary Elizabeth Stott (Authelet) was born March 23, 1923 and raised in Foxboro, daughter of Ruth and Emil Authelet of Baker Street and sister of her late brother Harry, Rev. Dr. Emil Authelet of Sun City West, AZ and life-long resident and Town Historian Jack Authelet who returned to the family homestead with his late wife Marge 30 years ago after raising their family on South Street.

Mary was a stand-out athlete and accomplished pianist throughout high school, playing the piano at each meeting to help the Foxboro Lions Club get their gathering off to a roaring start. Following graduation from Foxboro High, Class of 1940, she attended Bouve-Boston School of Physical Education. During the summer, she joined high school classmate Vin Igo managing the summer playground program at Booth Fields. Bouve-Boston merged with Tufts University and that is where she met Tom Stott. He was commissioned into the Navy upon graduation and they exchanged vows that they would honor for 73 years at Bethany Church before he headed off to war in the Pacific.

When Tom returned from the war, the couple lived in Foxboro. He worked at the Sentry Co. and later Bethlehem Steel Shipbuilding and Mary was Physical Education director at the high school, a coach and Girl Scout leader of a Mariner troop. After a few years in Medway, they then moved to Duxbury where Mary was head of Physical Education and a coach. She also owned and operated Holly Hill Day Camp during the summer.

Their next move was to New Canaan, CT. where Mary worked in the Guidance Department as a school psychologist and Tom headed the U. S. Division of an international company designing and manufacturing systems for merchant and naval ships. Eventually retiring to the Cape, Mary enjoyed many years of tennis, golf, music, volunteer work, family, good friends and her church.

Tom and Mary moved two years ago to Sunrise Assisted Living in Braintree, MA. where she played the piano each evening before dinner for the enjoyment of residents. The love of her life passed in June of 2017. Mary passed away April 8, 2019 at the age of 96. Together they have five children, Pamela O'Brien (Chris), East Falmouth, MA, Randi Lehmann, Pewaukee, WI, Wendy Priesand (Chuck), Yulee, FL, Thomas E. Stott 3rd (Linda), Lorena, TX, Diana Cassidy, Randolph, MA, ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at West Parish of Barnstable, 2049 Meetinghouse Way, Rt. 149, West Barnstable, MA. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 6, 2019